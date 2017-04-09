All images via Jeep

Remember the photos from Friday of a Jeep Hellcat that didn’t look much different from the high-performance Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT that already exists? Well, they were real, and here’s everything we now know about the Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

It was obvious from the leaked photos that the Trackhawk wouldn’t be easy to tell apart from the SRT version of the Grand Cherokee to the casual passerby, other than a lack of fog lights, some chrome trim and a “supercharged” badge underneath the “Grand Cherokee” one on the door.

But while they don’t look much different, the Trackhawk be a lot different in performance. (Does anyone else channel their inner Texas Law Hawk every single time they read this name?)

The Trackhawk will, naturally, have 707 horsepower like other Hellcats. It’ll do so while keeping its all-wheel-drive system and making 645 lb-ft of torque. It’ll also go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, although that doesn’t mean much.

Those numbers are compared to 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque for the 2017 Grand Cherokee SRT, which has a 6.4-liter V8 and starts at a cool $66,895. There’s no official pricing out on the Trackhawk yet, but it’ll be at the New York Auto Show this week and deliveries are expected to begin in the fall.

Here are some more photos, including the one that leaked earlier this week, but there’s nothing too surprising here.