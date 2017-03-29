2018 Jeep Wrangler: This Is Apparently ItKristen Lee9 minutes agoFiled to: 2018 Jeep WranglerJeep WranglerJeep13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAll image credits: JL Wrangler ForumsJeep hasn’t officially confirmed what the 2018 Jeep Wrangler looks like yet, but these photos from Jeep Wrangler forum JL Wrangler Forums sure seem to show the four-door off-roader.All image credits: JL Wrangler ForumsThe forum cites unnamed sources that confirmed that the 2018 JL Wrangler Unlimited will have features that include a solid frame, fixed roll cage, fully removable roof and doors, new larger front bumper design, taller windows and a slightly larger trunk.AdvertisementWe have reached out to FCA for comment and will update if we hear back.For comparison, here’s the current Wrangler.WranglerFive Key Details In What Might Be The New 2018 Jeep Wrangler GrilleThe Internet's Biggest Jeep Nerds Think This Is What Next Wrangler Will Look LikeHere's The Best Look Yet At The Face Of The Next Jeep WranglerKristen Leekristen@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply13 repliesLeave a reply