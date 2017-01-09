Hello, welcome to our car website. Thank you for clicking. Here is the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport, which debuted today at the Detroit Auto Show. I hope you will share this blog post on your preferred social media channels.

Make no mistake that I am writing about the Nissan Rogue Sport purely for SEO reasons in hopes that I will drive traffic, or “clicks,” to our website. Personally, I feel nothing but a deep, persistent ambivalence toward the vehicle itself.

The Nissan Rogue Sport is like a Rogue but smaller, closer to the original Rogue, because the newer Rogue got bigger. Its wheelbase is 2.3-inches shorter and its length is 12.1-inches shorter than the current Rogue.

If you are an auto enthusiast and do not know what I am talking about, that is fine; the Rogue is surely an adequate vehicle for normal people who like to buy cars they see on commercials during football using seasonal discounts.



Have you shared this article on Facebook yet?

The Rogue Sport is powered by a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter engine mated to a continuously variable transmission, meaning the only excitement you can have in it will end in your certain death afterward.

Here is what the Nissan car company said about the Rogue Sport in a press release I lazily copied from their website in place of any real, substantial insight:

“The new Rogue Sport is a perfect addition to the red hot Rogue lineup, which is also adding a first-ever Rogue Hybrid model for 2017,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “With Rogue Sport’s slightly smaller dimensions and sporty maneuverability, it’s ideal for singles or couples without kids – or empty nesters – who want a sportier vehicle and can live with a little less cargo capacity than the current Rogue offers.”

If you were to tell me you purchased a Rogue Sport, I would nod my head and tell you “That’s a decent little crossover,” mainly because I am being polite and would not want to hurt your feelings.

Thank you again for clicking on this blog post and please remember to share it.