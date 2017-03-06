Photo credit Volvo via Autoblog Netherlands

Fresh off its infusion of sweet, sweet Chinese cash, Volvo was brilliant to release the new XC90 ahead of its new S90 sedan and V90 wagon. The SUVs are what the people are buying now, and you gotta give the people what they need. Meet more Swedish SUV goodness in the form of the 2018 Volvo XC60.

The SUV debuts for real at this week’s Geneva Motor Show, but Autoblog Netherlands caught a side glance of it a little early. So what is it? Basically an XC90 but smaller, and a little sleeker, but still keeping those cool Thor’s hammer headlamps on Volvos we’ve seen lately. It actually doesn’t look too too far off the old XC60, just with a more upright profile and a C-pillar window that curves upward at a sharper angle.

It’s neat, I like it. We’ll see more at Geneva, and you’ll see more of it soon at your mall and elementary school parking lots.