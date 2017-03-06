2018 Volvo XC60: This Is Apparently ItPatrick GeorgeToday 11:32amFiled to: Geneva Motor Showvolvovolvo xc602018 Volvo XC607310EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit Volvo via Autoblog Netherlands Fresh off its infusion of sweet, sweet Chinese cash, Volvo was brilliant to release the new XC90 ahead of its new S90 sedan and V90 wagon. The SUVs are what the people are buying now, and you gotta give the people what they need. Meet more Swedish SUV goodness in the form of the 2018 Volvo XC60. The SUV debuts for real at this week’s Geneva Motor Show, but Autoblog Netherlands caught a side glance of it a little early. So what is it? Basically an XC90 but smaller, and a little sleeker, but still keeping those cool Thor’s hammer headlamps on Volvos we’ve seen lately. It actually doesn’t look too too far off the old XC60, just with a more upright profile and a C-pillar window that curves upward at a sharper angle. Advertisement Advertisement It’s neat, I like it. We’ll see more at Geneva, and you’ll see more of it soon at your mall and elementary school parking lots. Recommended StoriesThe 2016 Volvo XC90 Is The SUV That Will Make You Love SUVsVolvo Made The Best Seats Of All Time But Soon They Will Be GoneHow Would You Configure Your 2018 Volvo V90 Wagon?Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply73 repliesLeave a reply