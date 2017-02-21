(Image Credit: MagnaFlow)

The 2017 Ford Raptor is an amazing piece of engineering. But as powerful as the truck’s twin turbo 3.5-liter V6 is, the sound just isn’t as boot-shakingly badass as the last generation’s V8. I thought a MagnaFlow exhaust might change that but, well, why don’t you listen and decide for yourself?



I guess sound quality, like design, is largely objectively appreciated. But I know I’m not the only one who thinks the 2017 Raptor sounds a little dinky, or Ford wouldn’t have bothered augmenting the truck’s engine noises through its speakers.

Advertisement

Now plenty of aftermarket outfits are working on exhaust upgrades for this truck, but MagnaFlow is claiming it’s first to market with the American-made stainless steel system you’re hearing in the video here.

The company says the cat-back system is 50-state legal, with 3-inch piping and 5-inch tips, which terminate in the stock locations on each side of the back bumper.

Advertisement

I’ve tried listening to this clip through two sets of headphones, computer speakers, and my home surround system and I still... can’t get into it. I’m hearing lots of drone and rasp, but not enough guttural breathing that makes a big truck sound like a lurking monster.

Frankly, I think modifying a Raptor is silly to begin with. Why throw off the brilliant cohesive package that so many OEM engineers spent so much effort dialing in unless it’s somehow truly not worthy? If you must start throwing parts at it... maybe stick to lights and tire carriers instead of louder pipes.