It’s happening. It’s really happening. After years of speculation and customer demand, the new Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger are back. Ford confirmed as much today at the Detroit Auto Show, saying both trucks are on the way in a few short years. Holy crap.

Here’s what Ford said today during a press conference at the Joe Louis Arena:

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear. They want a new generation of vehicles that are incredibly capable yet fun to drive,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of The Americas. “Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough. Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city.”

The Ranger will debut in 2019 and the Bronco will follow it in 2020, Ford said.

This comes on the heels of several big product announcements from Ford as of late, like 13 new global electrified vehicles, including a hybrid Mustang and a hybrid F-150 truck.

But the Bronco and Ranger are likely to generate the most excitement among enthusiasts. Ford has been coy about the trucks’ return—or rather, the Ranger’s return to North America after being sold in other markets for years and a new Bronco’s debut—for some time. But last year, in a tirade against then-candidate Donald Trump, of all things, a UAW official let it slip that the Bronco and Ranger would be built in Michigan.

In all reality the Bronco could look more like this, the Ford Everest sold in non-U.S. markets.

Ford today finally, officially confirmed that news, much to the delight of off-roading hooligans everywhere. Let’s just hope the Bronco looks half as good as that render that’s been floating around forever.



This post has been updated to correct the years the trucks are set to debut.