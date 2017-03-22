You are familiar with this car, yes? The 2017 Maserati Levante? Known for its stellar quality and unbeatable reliability, right? Of course not. It is Italian.



Following a series of recalls that started in December of last year (keep in mind that the Levante is a 2017 model), a new recall was filed by the manufacturer on March 13 because of a transmission issue.

Basically, if the car is being driven extremely slowly, as you would in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the transmission could potentially shift into neutral or the car could turn off completely, which would increase the “risk of a vehicle crash.”

It’s because of an engine control module issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 3,299 Levantes could be affected. The fix involves a software re-flash uploaded into the control module. Owners will be notified at the end of the month (or earlier, if they read this website!)

Since Dec. 2016, the Levante has suffered from three other recalls, as Carscoops gleefully points out: the first for backup cameras that stopped working when it got too cold outside, the second for what weirdly seems like the same problem that this current recall addresses and the third for a potential electrical short-circuit.

Keep in mind that this is the same company that once talked shit about Tesla’s execution and quality of products.