Dude Gets His BMW Beached And Is Taunted Relentlessly By Aussie Newscasters
Andrew P Collins
Today 8:50pm

(Image Credits: 7News) 

"What time's high tide, mate? Maybe we can sail it out of here!"

What's funnier than someone dingus get his truck stuck in the sand? Watching that somebody spend the day trying to get unstuck while Aussie newscasters rip him over his hilariously weak effort.

Should have aired down another 2 psi, bro!

Actually, in my experience with Australians, they make fun of each other constantly as a sign of affection and brotherhood. Or, hang on, were they just telling me that so I'd stop crying?

Hat tip to Joel on Toyotaholics!

But seriously, air down