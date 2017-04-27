America’s thirst for SUVs and pickup trucks cannot be quenched. Sitting atop that mountain of success is Jeep, the cash cow of Fiat Chrysler, set to diversify into even more vehicles soon. Luckily, gas will stay cheap forever, so here is the Jeep Wrangler pickup truck the world has been clamoring for.
Jalopnik · Patrick George
