These spy spots were captured by ace photographer Chris Doane, and it shows a Wrangler pickup prototype looking even more production-ready than it did a year ago. Word is this truck is set to debut as a 2019 model, a year after the all-new “JL” 2018 Jeep Wrangler hits the roads and trails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Jeep pickup truck! What a time to be alive in America.