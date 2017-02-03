The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor isn’t exactly the first choice for drag racing, but what better way is there to illustrate how the new turbo Raptor stacks up against the old-school V8 Raptor? The result is that there is, indeed, a replacement for displacement.

This video from The Fast Lane Truck pits the new 2017 F-150 Raptor with its 450 horsepower EcoBooost V6 against the original 2014 Raptor using the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 411 HP.

Not only does the 2017 model have both a horsepower advantage, it has a massive amount of torque on tap at 510 lb-ft. Compare that to the V8 with “only” 434 lb-ft. But what really gives the new Raptor a huge leap off the line is the 500 pounds in weight savings over the previous generation.

There was a time when anything other than a V8 in a pickup truck was considered a sacrilege. But you can’t argue with less weight and more boost to get the job done even better in some ways.

