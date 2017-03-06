GIF

I have never been more jealous of high school shop than I am now. Look at this badass S-10, complete with an LS swap and a 400-shot nitrous setup, built entirely by high school kids.

They call it the ‘Farm Mod,’ as SpeedSociety notes, in honor of America’s sleepiest sleeper, the Farm Truck.

If high schoolers can put this thing together, what’s stopping you from finishing your personal build?

