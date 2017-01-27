Idiot Drives Truck Onto Jetty During High Surf Advisory, Has To Be Helicoptered OutJason Torchinsky59 minutes agoFiled to: WTFCarsCar WrecksHelicopter1133EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSo, here’s a little tip for drivers of 4x4 pickups with lift kits and big tires: while your trucks are rugged and capable of traversing all sorts of terrain, they’re still land vehicles. Well, unless they’ve been really extensively modified. That’s why when there’s warnings about surf reaching 27 feet in height, It’s worth staying away from the water. Just like this guy didn’t. Advertisement I get the appeal of seeing tempests and roiling seas up close; it’s exciting. But driving onto a jetty when you can clearly see waves cresting up onto the road is just, well, stupid.And sticking around, instead of turning around or backing up or getting the hell away is even stupider. Staying there, despite every possible indicator that it’s a Terrible Idea, to the point where a rescue helicopter has to fly in and you lose your truck, makes you the freely-elected Prime Minister Idiot of The Dumbasses Republic Of Stupidistan. Advertisement Less stupid but still funny is the way the text on the video describes this truck as a “Toyota.” Oh, yeah, I remember those little Toyota trucks! I loved how they said “NISSAN” on the tailgate. That was cool.Anyway, don’t drive your trucks into the ocean, dumbasses.Better to just get out of the truck being pummeled by waves instead of, you know, leaving'Charge!' Yells Man Moments Before Flooding His Car Trip To Candle Store Takes Drastic Turn Watch This Annoyed Reporter Rescue A Man From A Sinking Car On Live TVJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskyAssociate Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply113 repliesLeave a reply