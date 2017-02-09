Martha Stewart Foiled AgainRaphael OrloveToday 12:40pmFiled to: Winter DrivingMartha Stewart567EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkToday it is the elements that have fought back against our nation’s craftiest. I believe she has the strength to endure, as she always has.Stay StrongTen Absurd Winter Driving Myths That Need To DieHow You And You Car Can Survive 2017’s First Big Winter StormYour Most Hilariously Awful Winter Driving StoriesRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply56 repliesLeave a reply