Today we start a series called “Engines You Should Know”, in an effort to enlighten the world about the best, worst and most notable powerplants ever used to propel automobiles. In the first installment, I’ll talk about one engine that doesn’t get nearly enough credit: the Vortec 4200 inline-six found under the hood of the Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Nobody looks at the now-extinct Chevy Trailblazer in a parking lot and thinks “Boy, that’s an interesting vehicle.” More than likely, most folks probably don’t ever think about the Trailblazer at all. It—along with its siblings the Oldsmobile Bravada, Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X, Isuzu Ascender, and GMC Envoy—falls squarely into the category “recent cars that history has already forgotten.”