Land Rover images leaked via diariomotor.com

We’ve known that Range Rover has been planning to resurrect the name of their original 1969 prototype, Velar, for their re-skinned Jaguar F-Pace that’s going to slot into the Range Rover line just above the Evoque. We’ve seen teaser pics before, but now, one day early, we get to see the whole thing, thanks to this Spanish website. It’s sleek!

The Velar’s design aesthetic is clearly derived from the Evoque’s low-greenhouse, sleek lines, and the general idea of a stretched Evoque seems to work fairly well.

The lighting design is highly graphical and bold, which has become a Land Rover/Range Rover trademark lately, and clever use of black underbody cladding gives the illusion of a more pert rear end than is actually the case, as well as adding a bit of synthetic leanness to the entire lower profile.

The interior shows some novel use of flat screens in the center stack; a wide upper screen with a prominent bezel is joined by a lower screen that’s seamlessly inset into a larger glossy panel, giving the illusion that there’s physical controls embedded into a tall, tablet-like screen.

It’s a clever approach, and I think it’s visually quite striking.

I think the somewhat busy and over-emphasized side intakes on the lower front fascia are the weakest part, feeling ham-fisted when compared with the clean, confident lines of the rest of the car. Plus, what is this, bronze in there?

We’ve known the Velar will have a nice, huge, full-glass roof for some time, but this is the first time we’ve seen through that roof to the full interior, which is pleasingly two-toned (at least in this particular trim) and looks, like the rest of the car, clean and modern.

The fabric textures look interesting as well, though it’s hard to tell just what it is from these pictures. Oh, and it looks like it uses a rotary knob for the transmission, so if you hate those, you have a new car to rant about.

Overall, I think this has a great look, and is arguably more attractive than its cousin, the F-Pace. We’ll see much more of this in Geneva, so, you know, relax.