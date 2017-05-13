GIF GIF via Porsche

The beautiful unobtanium Porsche Cayenne S Diesel birthed of magical unicorn tears and luxurious fancy-torques that of course America doesn’t get just set a new Guinness World Record. The Cayenne just towed the heaviest aircraft ever towed by a production vehicle: a 285-ton Airbus A380.



Air France lent Porsche’s torquey wondertruck one of their big jets for the stunt. The Cayenne towed it a distance of 42 meters across Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Porsche claims it’s a completely normal Cayenne S Diesel with a 4.2-liter V8.



When they were done towing the plane with the Cayenne S Diesel, they did the same feat with the Cayenne Turbo S—which we do get. You know, in case any Americans need to tow a plane. Hey, why not?



This A380 weighed a full 115 tons more than the previous heaviest aircraft towed by a production vehicle.



Either way, 285 tons translates into approximately 211 Porsche 944 race cars in various states of repair, so I think this was a good demonstration of its towing capacity. It certainly looks a lot more comfortable than the average airport tug, that’s for sure.

