Skinny Tires Are Just Better
David Tracy
Today 7:05pm
Filed to: off-roading
jeep

Photo via Favcars

Nowadays, everyone seems to think trucks and Jeeps should all have big fat meats on them, but I disagree. Narrow tires are just better.

Advertisement

I mean, look at that Series I Land Rover above. Does it have enormous 35x12.5 Super Swampers? No. Those things are probably no more than seven inches wide.

Same thing with the NDTs on this CJ-2a:

Photo via Favcars

Jalopnik reader James's Willys CJ-3B also looks fantastic on those little trailer rims.

But it's not just off-road SUVs that look great with skinny tires, even enormous pickups look awesome. Check out this F100:

And don't think it's all about looks either, there are a number of studies suggest that narrow tires are actually better for the majority of off-road conditions.

Advertisement

So quit it with all the big fat knobby mud-terrains, and please grace this world with some six inch wide pizza cutters like the off-road gods intended.

David Tracy
david.tracy@jalopnik.com
@davidntracy
Writer, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.