Nowadays, everyone seems to think trucks and Jeeps should all have big fat meats on them, but I disagree. Narrow tires are just better.



I mean, look at that Series I Land Rover above. Does it have enormous 35x12.5 Super Swampers? No. Those things are probably no more than seven inches wide. Same thing with the NDTs on this CJ-2a:

Jalopnik reader James’s Willys CJ-3B also looks fantastic on those little trailer rims. But it’s not just off-road SUVs that look great with skinny tires, even enormous pickups look awesome. Check out this F100:

My, those are some fashionable rims, David! I got the rest of my skinny tires on my CJ3B Saturday morning. Power King Super Traction II? Or Deestone D503? I’ve got the Power Kings on my Ford F100

And don’t think it’s all about looks either, there are a number of studies suggest that narrow tires are actually better for the majority of off-road conditions.

So quit it with all the big fat knobby mud-terrains, and please grace this world with some six inch wide pizza cutters like the off-road gods intended.