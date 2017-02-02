Step Inside The Latest And Most Heated Battle In Pickup TrucksDavid TracyToday 3:49pmFiled to: chevrolet silveradogeneral motorssteps2017EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: GM Patent Application Truck makers are deeply entrenched in a step-battle the likes of which you haven’t seen since Stomp The Yard. (Yes, I am extremely proud of that one, thanks for asking.) Here’s a look at General Motors’ latest patent for a deployable tailgate-integrated step. Prepare your mind for some super advanced Formula One-style stuff, on your truck. Advertisement For the longest time, truck manufacturers have all competed to get “best in class” in front of some sort of performance metric: acceleration, towing, payload, or whatever. And that hasn’t changed. But you know what else hasn’t changed? The weight of a bag of mulch, which is pretty much the heaviest thing most quarter-ton truck owners ever throw into their beds. That, or some couches from a friend who needs some help moving. Advertisement So, since most people don’t actually need one one-thousandth of these trucks’ capabilities, plenty owners probably don’t care if the Ford can tow 13.575 more pounds than the Chevy or accelerate 0.25 seconds faster to 60 than the Dodge. What do they really care about? Apparently it’s bed steps. I mean, just look at some of the more recent offerings from these manufacturers. You’ve got the Tailgate Step with Tailgate Assist (also called the “Manstep”) from Ford: Photo: Mike Roselli Then you’ve got the CornerSteps on the Chevy Silvardo: Photo: Chevy And you’ve got the available BedStep from Toyota: Photo: Toyota The step-battle isn’t just happening at the rear of the bed, either. You’ve got various versions of box-steps, too. Ford’s is even deployable: Photo: Ford Clearly, this battle is getting heated, and Chevy isn’t about to be outdone, so it’s filed a patent for its own deployable tailgate-integrated step, similar to Ford’s. Here’s a look: Photo: GM Patent Application Part of the top of the tailgate flips downward, and a hinged step then flips out towards the rear of the vehicle. There’s also a handle that’s stored inside the tailgate housing, and is hidden by the step when it isn’t deployed. Photo: GM Patent Application Just look at that handle assembly; truck-buyers are foaming at the mouth for this brilliant, sophisticated bit of advanced engineering. Steps and handles—we are truly in a golden age of truckdom."Give Me Steps, Or Give Me Death" — Noted Truck Buyer/Patriot Patrick HenryTruck N' Buddy Aftermarket Pickup Truck Step Gives Ford Patents The FingerChevrolet's Shit-Talking Aluminum Truck Ads Will Bite Them In The Ass SomedayThis Expensive Option On The 2016 Ford F-150 Is Actually Super NeatDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply201 repliesLeave a reply