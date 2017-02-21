(Image Credits: Land Rover)

Land Rover has officially resurrected the “Velar” name, which is what the OG Range Rover prototype was called back in 1969. The 2017 Range Rover Velar will be a little bigger than the Evoque, a little smaller than the Sport, and ostensibly essentially a different take on the Jaguar F-Pace.



Land Rover has only released this one complete image of the Velar, from the bird’s eye rear perspective. A bird that would probably just love to drop a tiny deuce on that magnificent panoramic sunroof...



Sorry, Land Rover hasn’t given us much to go on besides the size and basic shape and a few press release platitudes (“this changes everything,” etc.) but the SUV is slated to be revealed in earnest on March 1st.

All we can really tell from this image is that it looks squat, has a maximum of four doors, a very wide infotainment screen and, as I mentioned, one heck of a see-through roof.

The personality of the vehicle looks more on-road than off, playing more to the Evoque side of the company and, frankly, its customer base. But I’m still expecting some fancy traction control faculties to get this thing into epic photo-ops.

Pricing and trims remain to be seen, but to be honest, I like what I see so far.