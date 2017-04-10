The Ford Explorer is only getting a minor upgrade for the 2018 model year, including those shiny vocal metal quadruplets out at the back. It’s also now available with a 4G wireless modem with support for 10 devices, and SYNC Connect, which lets owners lock, locate and start their SUV from a phone.

It’s also available with a new suite of safety features in the Safe and Smart Package (LOL), including lane-keeping assist, auto-braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.

For power, we’re left with the same three options; a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder with 280 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, the base 3.5-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque, and finally the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque (this one is in the Sport and Platinum trims, with the quad exhausts).

Oh, and the new colors are a kinda burgundy called “Burgundy Velvet Tinted Clearcoat”, a “Cinnamon Glaze”, a new shiny tan called “Platinum Dune Tricoat”, and another blue metallic called “Blue Metallic”.