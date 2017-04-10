Quad exhausts are cool, mostly as a visual sign that cool noises and a lot of power might be coming from whatever the four pipes are connected to. That’s not really the case on the 2018 Ford Explorer, but it still looks cool.

The Ford Explorer is only getting a minor upgrade for the 2018 model year, including those shiny vocal metal quadruplets out at the back. It’s also now available with a 4G wireless modem with support for 10 devices, and SYNC Connect, which lets owners lock, locate and start their SUV from a phone.

It’s also available with a new suite of safety features in the Safe and Smart Package (LOL), including lane-keeping assist, auto-braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.

For power, we’re left with the same three options; a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder with 280 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, the base 3.5-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque, and finally the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque (this one is in the Sport and Platinum trims, with the quad exhausts).

Oh, and the new colors are a kinda burgundy called “Burgundy Velvet Tinted Clearcoat”, a “Cinnamon Glaze”, a new shiny tan called “Platinum Dune Tricoat”, and another blue metallic called “Blue Metallic”.

Quaaaaaaad

