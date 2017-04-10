Quad exhausts are cool, mostly as a visual sign that cool noises and a lot of power might be coming from whatever the four pipes are connected to. That’s not really the case on the 2018 Ford Explorer, but it still looks cool.
The 2018 Ford Explorer Comes With New Quad Exhausts And That's About It
