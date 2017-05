The current Wrangler is great at a lot of things. Things like off-roading, having roof and door panels that pop off, and looking real badass at the mall. Interior comfort? Not so much. The Wrangler is meant to be a rugged vehicle, but even its abundance of hard plastics and outdated interface are a bit much.

Now! The 2018 Wrangler looks hella nicer inside. Besides the colored dash panels, which are a classy touch, you have an array of buttons that recall the Challenger and Charger and other Fiat Chrysler products, a huge touch screen infotainment system, far more tasteful window switches (center mounted, still) and what appear to be much nicer materials around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, it appears to be a more pleasant place to spend time while you’re doing extreme off-roading. There’s no reason the modern Wrangler can’t be tough and still nicer inside than the last one.

Do you spot any interesting details from these photos?