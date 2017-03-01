I mean, it sure as shit doesn’t seem like you’ll be able to see anything out of the new 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar with those small windows and that high beltline, but it’s quite the sleek-looking SUV from the outside nonetheless. I kind of like it.

Land Rover says that the Velar fills the “white space”, which is marketing speak for the empty, lonely void where products must go—between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport that apparently needed filling. Inside, you get not one but two (two!) 10-inch touch screens as part of the infotainment system.

Is that one too many? Only time will tell.

There will be six powertrain options, including two four-cylinder diesel variants with 178 horsepower and 237 HP, a four-cylinder regular gas engine with 247 HP, a V6 diesel and a supercharged V6 with 375 HP. A more powerful four-cylinder is expected later this year.

The Velar will have an all-wheel-drive system, a wading depth of a little over two feet and four-corner air suspension on certain powertrain options. It has a towing capacity of up to about 5,500 pounds. Oh, and the door handles are deployable. That’s pretty sweet.

It will go on sale in July, reports Automotive News, and will start at about $55,700.

Keep an eye out for this thing during the Geneva Motor Show next week.