Volvo would like us all to know that the new 2018 Volvo XC60 is still A Safe Car. And you know what? Thank God! I was under the impression that it would go in some type of Mad Max: Fury Road direction this time.

The new XC60s will come with a number of powertrains to choose from, including the 2.0-liter four-cylinder T5 engine with 254 horsepower, the twin-charged T6 engine with 320 HP and the T8 hybrid with 407 HP.

Yes, I know Volvo is kind of bad at naming its engines.

Although, while we’re on the topic of dystopian futures, one aspect of the car does have me wondering if Volvo knows something that we don’t. According to the press release, there’s a new onboard climate system:

The new CleanZone four-zone climate system removes harmful pollutants and particles from outside the cabin to deliver Scandinavian-fresh air on the inside.

Surely that’s referring to the toxic and radioactive air that will permeate the Earth after nuclear war lays waste to our planet?

As we learned last week, the new XC60s will also have new driver-assistance features such as City Safety, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and Blind Spot Information System that will help motorists avoid potential crashes. And also flee from zombies if the driver is somehow too injured to drive properly.



No pricing was announced, but production is set to being in mid-April in Sweden.