All photos credit Shelby.

Are you so ‘Murican that you bleed red, white, blue and Donkey Sauce? Do you need a truck that magically emits pure bald eagle tears out of its tailpipe? Well, then, what you need is the true blue 2017 Shelby F-150 Super Snake, because it’s the only time these colors DO run—very fast quarter-mile times.



Only 150 of these souped-up Ford F-150s will be produced as a collaboration between Shelby, Ford Performance and Borla, reports Motor1. They’re also giving it 300 more horsepower than the Ford Raptor for a balls-out insane 750 HP in total.



Is there any grander ‘Murican tradition than one-upping some other, lesser bro? No. No, there is not.

Gotta have more badges, too.

The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is available in two- and four-wheel-drive, but they all share the same 5.0-liter supercharged V8. A Shelby-modified Borla exhaust with stainless steel tips is there to make terrorists everywhere tremble in fear at the very thought of your truck’s noise.



The Shelby F-150 Super Snake rides on 22-inch chrome wheels that are shinier than the sweet beacon of freedom that is America itself, and the independent suspension has been lowered and modified to improve handling.

It’s an engine bay that screams “HELL YEAH, THAT’S A SUPERCHARGER.”

The body has been tweaked to look more aggressive all over, with a new hood, new bumpers, a custom tonneau cover, and extra spoilers. The blower and intake cover have been powder coated in Ford racing blue. While you can choose from among six factory Ford colors for the truck itself, racing stripes, red Shelby brake calipers and a logo on the grille to let people know.



Do you want to strike real fear in your Tundra-driving neighbors? You can pick up one of these pickups for $96,880. Sure, that’s nearly twice what the Raptor costs and no doubt less capable at blasting through sand, but it’s a small price to pay for a truck that smells this much like freedom.



750 horsepower: never forget. Eat it, Hellcat!