Photo: Chevrolet

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, an off-road version of the brand’s standard mid-size truck (with an available diesel!), just got a price tag, and it ain’t cheap. But it doesn’t have a ton of competition in this segment.

The ZR2 was the star of the the LA Auto Show last year, coming with fancy “Multimatic” shocks, a two-inch lift over the standard truck, 31-inch Goodyear Duratracs, locking from and rear differentials, a shaved chin for a better approach angle, skid-plates and an available 369 ft-lb diesel engine.

Upon seeing this vehicle, many people’s jaws dropped, and steady streams of drool amassed on floors around the country as we all wondered how much the beast would cost. Well, the answer is in, and the mid-size off-roader will start at just under $41 large.

That’s a bit higher than the upper-$30,000 range we predicted, and whether that’s a good price depends on what you consider competition. If you think this thing competes more with the Ford Raptor, then this is a smoking deal.

But in reality, this is a mid-size truck, so the closest competition is the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, which will cost you $42,960 with an automatic (the ZR2 comes with an eight-speed auto as standard). While that may seem like the ZR2 is a comparative steal, that base price for the Taco is for a double cab, whereas the ZR2's base price goes for an extended cab.

So how it stacks up against the Taco price-wise depends on how much those extra full doors cost on the Chevy, and also how much you value a locking front diff and fancy shocks.

What’s even more important than the 3.6-liter gas truck’s base price, though, is how much that 2.8-liter Duramax diesel will cost—that’s the question we all want answered, but sadly, we still have no answers.