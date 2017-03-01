You and I may disagree on some things, but I think we can both settle on the fact that the Bentley Bentayga is basically the definition of pointless luxury. The thing has shoot-out-eyeball headlight washers, for crying out loud. But of course, there will always be that one person who thinks this isn’t enough.

That person then would, theoretically, appeal to Mulliner, which is Bentley’s personal Make Things More Bespoke But Also More Expensive division, and ask for a new flagship model. Of course, Mulliner would oblige.

Two-tone paint for making the car look like it’s wearing a shirt and pants? Check.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-two-inch wheels, good for running over the neighbor’s children? Check.

Front seats with different colored leather than the rears? Check.

A Mulliner bottle cooler with a lighted chilling cabinet and crystal flutes? CHECK.

Sponsored

Although no pricing was announced, you can bet it won’t be cheap. But just imagine rolling up to the country club in one of these bad boys. One-upping all the highborn losers there? Priceless.

Have to say, though, that orange and white stitching is pretty sweet.