The QX80 Monograph Concept revealed at the New York Auto Show is not much more than a design study, which is admittedly a good priority for Infiniti to tackle with their bulky, super-luxurious, super-expensive Range Rover competitor.

The design update finally brings the headlights up to level with everything else, rather than looking like a big rig melting with the lights slowly sliding down the sides. The overall size of the concept is slightly bigger than a Range Rover, and it rocks some 24-inch wheels (which may not make it to production but, in this day and age, who actually knows).

Nothing else was specified, so I suppose Infiniti just wants us to look at it for now.