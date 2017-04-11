New cars should always look better than older versions of themselves. For some reason, Infinit has let the giant QX80 SUV look like an unpleasant stage on the cover of an Animorphs issue. The new QX80 Monograph concept previews a much less unfortunate future.
The Next Infiniti QX80 Will Be Less Terrible To Look At
New cars should always look better than older versions of themselves. For some reason, Infinit has let the giant QX80 SUV look like an unpleasant stage on the cover of an Animorphs issue. The new QX80 Monograph concept previews a much less unfortunate future.