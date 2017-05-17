They say you can’t put a price on style, but you can put a price on a Volvo, which is pretty much the same thing.

The refreshed 2018 Volvo XC60 looks elegant and will probably drive great. And it’s priced squarely within the realm of its competitors, the Audi Q5 and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. According to Automotive News, it will start at $42,495. That’s plus shipping.

To reiterate, you’ll be able to get it with one of three engines: a four-cylinder one, a twin-charged one and a hybrid one. And you’ll have the best-looking (and safest!) car on the block.

I don’t see a downside to this.