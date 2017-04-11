Toyota is too smart to let the current SUV boom pass without a true successor to the FJ Cruiser, or something to rival the upcoming new Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. At least, that’s what this looks like it could be. Meet the Toyota FT-4X concept, way before you’re supposed to see it.
