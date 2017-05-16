A rendering of what the 2018 Jeep Wrangler could look like via JL Wrangler Forums

One of the most anticipated vehicles of the year is the next-generation Jeep Wrangler, but a big question mark is what engines it will have. A tip sent to Jalopnik from an anonymous source appears to confirm the full range of motors, including two versions of the planned diesel.

The anonymous tip claimed to show the details on the JL-generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler launch, which would confirm a lot of the rumors we’ve heard over the months if true. The source, who claims to have connections at a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly plant, says that the Wrangler may have six different engine options:

Two versions of the 3.6-liter Pentastar engine



A 3.0- and a 2.2-liter diesel



And two versions of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.



Spy photos appeared to show a diesel 2018 Wrangler Rubicon out testing in July 2016, so this isn’t a big stretch. The 2018 Wrangler has also been rumored to have a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that makes nearly 300 horsepower for over a year now, but we have not yet heard any horsepower specifics or whether either of the four-cylinder Jeeps will be turbos.

Included in the tip are all of the 2018 Wrangler’s potential different body options:

The typical two- and four-door configurations



A black soft top



A tan soft top



A black hard top



A body-color hard top



And a power-retractable top.



Sadly we have not heard anything new on Wrangler’s transmission options, which has been rumored to come with a manual or not at all. The latest rumor, to make you all feel better, is that it will come with a manual.

Jalopnik has reached out to FCA for comment and for clarification on whether the options from the tip are accurate, and will update when we hear back.

Update, May 16 at 5:38 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for the company responded to Jalopnik’s request for comment, saying that FCA “cannot comment on future product.” We tried.