This 1925 Tow Truck Deserves A Free Pass To Roll CoalAndrew P CollinsToday 9:17amFiled to: DieselCumminsCummins 4BTEngine SwapsCustomBuildsOff-Road336EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Photo Credit: Mega X 2/Facebook) It’s shameful, really, how excited I am about ten-seconds of grainy vertical video. But sweet crusty rusty goodness check out this Cummins-swapped 1925 tow truck! Advertisement I still think the whole smoke-bellowing coal-rolling phenomenon is gross, but this little caricature of a car is so wacky I’m basically ready to give it a pass.Watch the volume on your headphones before pushing play, because the thing has one hell of a tooter on it:Mega X 2 appears to be a Utah-based truck customizing outfit that specializes into turning heavy-duty diesel pickups into six-door off-road limos. Advertisement As to what we’re looking at here, Mega X 2 explained in the comments of their video that this beastly little buggy “Started life out as an open cab 1925 White Yellowstone Park Bus.”White of course built many amazing multi-door vehicles for the National Parks Service over the years. But apparently “circa WWII” the vehicle in this video was fitted with a Ford Model A cab, and the frame was shortened to convert it into a tow truck. Mega X 2 says the truck worked wrecker duty until 1976, and that they bought the vehicle without its original drivetrain.The company then dropped in a Cummins 4BT diesel engine, a common small-displacement diesel engine swap into off-road rigs, along with a T18 four-speed transmission, AxleTech 600 transfer case and AxleTech 4000 series off-road axles. Advertisement Sponsored And just like that, they had what might be the coolest Cummins-powered off-road rig I’ve ever seen.Dig the "d."How To Drive Your Jeep All The Way Underwater (And Back Out Again) Duramax Camaro And Cummins Charger Are Coal-Rolling Muscle CarsThe 2017 Ford Super Duty's Tech Is Way Cooler Than Its 925 LB-FT Of TorqueAndrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsContributing Editor, Truck Yeah! • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WRReply33 repliesLeave a reply