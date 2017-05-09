The Ford F-150 Raptor is a giant compromise that people buy almost solely because of its “image.” But if that giant off-roader’s image still isn’t enough to quell your deepest, darkest insecurities, F250R—a company based out of Tucson, Arizona—outfits F-250s with Ford Raptor-esque front fascias and enormous tires. Go ahead and fire your therapist; a big Raptor is all you need.

The base conversion kit is called the SuperRaptor, and costs $22 grand. That money gets you a four-inch lift, Bilstein 5100-series shocks, an adjustable track bar, custom fiberglass rear bedsides, a custom fiberglass front end held on by a “CAD created steel halo,” special headlights and taillights, paint matched body panels, 17-inch wheels, and 40-inch Procomp tires that sit on an axle pushed forward by 1.5-inches.

If 40-inch tires still aren’t enough to help you look yourself in the mirror every morning, you can spend another six grand on the “MegaRaptor.” Doing so opens up your F-250's wheel wells three-inches by shaving the hood and fenders. That, along with some firewall trimming, lets the MegaRaptor clear gigantic 46-inch Michelin XZLs.

As if things could get any beefier, burlier or brawnier, those 46s are mounted on military MRAP wheels. Here’s a quote from F250R describing those wheels from the “battle machine”:

We machine a 3/4in solid flat plate from T6061 that converts the truck from an 8x170mm bolt pattern to the 10 lug military pattern. Then we utilize aluminum rims from a military battle machine known as the MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) unit. Some wheels may have battle scars, we consider this an honor to receive those and are reserved for elite military customers ONLY.

Clearly, if you can’t benchpress 350 pounds and eat sharp rusty nails for breakfast, you shouldn’t even bother asking about this macho machine. You aren’t worthy.