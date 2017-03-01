GIF

Watching this, you start to wonder if you ever really understood anything about physics at all. There’s so many times when watching this where you’re sure that truck’s going to end up on its side. And yet it doesn’t. Is it skill? Dumb luck? An eerie ability to bend the laws of nature? A box full of anti-gravity chili? Who knows.

This incident happened in South Korea, and, incredibly, it seems to have ended without any real damage to anyone or anything, which is, of course, astounding.

Advertisement

It appears that the whole mess started when the truck driver, approaching a bus in front a bit too quickly, braked hard, which caused the rear wheels to lock up, sending the truck fishtailing.

The fishtailing motion increased until it sent the truck onto two wheels, at an improbable-looking 45° angle or so. The driver somehow manages to get to the other side of the road, avoiding a passing car, and it looks like the driver uses the center divider to keep the truck from listing too hard when he turns the wheel the other way to get the truck settled back on all the wheels.

Advertisement

It’s also worth noting that the driver manages to put on the hazard lights early into the dance, just in case you weren’t aware that a truck listing at an insane angle may indicate some sort of hazard.

Just try not to think about the state of the driver’s pants after all this. You’re too beautiful to subject yourself to such nightmares; put it out of your head.