(Image Credit: Andrew Collins)

At the end of 2014, Chevrolet dropped an aggressive and enticing off-road performance concept of its then-new Colorado pickup. “Sure be cool if Chevy had the balls to build it,” we mused. Well, the ZR2 is here. And soon, I can tell you what it’s like to drive. So now’s the time to get your questions in.

If you forget the concept but “ZR2” still sounds familiar, it’s because the badge has been on Chevy trucks before. About two decades ago ZR2 demarcated the off-road trim of S-10 pickups and Blazer SUVs.

The old S-10 ZR2 had big tires and a slightly wider track, but today’s Colorado ZR2 takes the upgrade a little further.

The truck has unique suspension geometry, beefier steering gear, locking rear and front differentials, a fierce front bumper and a Multimatic suspension system running spool valves, which we looked at when this truck made its debut at the LA Auto Show and you’re going to hear a whole lot more about in our upcoming review.

You can order a ZR2 with a 3.6-liter gasoline V6 and an eight-speed automatic or a 2.8-liter Duramax diesel with a six-speed, but all variants are four-wheel drive on 31-inch Goodyear tires.

The cheapest short-cab gas trucks are supposed to start at about $41,000, while the most optioned-out four-door diesel is supposed to come in a few grand shy of $50,000.

I’ll be whipping this Colorado around Colorado and spending time with the people who brought it to life tomorrow, so drop your questions in the comments. I’ll try to answer and forward as many as I can.